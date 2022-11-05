Poll: Is it acceptable to play Christmas music yet?

IT’S NOT YET that time of year again.

It’s not the time of year for chestnuts roasting on an open fire, yuletide joy, mass hysteria, and all the other stuff that goes with Christmas.

But there are decorations already hanging in shops across the country, and the lights are hanging on city streets, just waiting to be switched on.

It’s about this time that you might catch a snatch of Fairytale of New York drifting through an open car window, or the sound of bells jingling on the breeze.

But is it too early for all of that? Should the tunes wait until the end of the month, or well into December?

Today we’re asking, Is it acceptable to play Christmas music yet?

