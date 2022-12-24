Poll: Do you have a Christmas crib in your house?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WHAT ARE THE origins of the traditional nativity crib?
Diarmuid Pepper has set out to answer this question today: He spoke with Dr Andrew Pierce, Assistant Professor at Trinity College Dublin’s School of Religion, about the ethnicity of crib figurines, and why there’s a defecating figurine in some Spanish nativities?
Saint Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first nativity scene in 1223, who made a replica of the birth-scene as it had been described in Luke’s Gospel.
So today we’re asking: Do you have a crib in your house?
