Poll: Do you have a Christmas crib in your house?

WHAT ARE THE origins of the traditional nativity crib?

Diarmuid Pepper has set out to answer this question today: He spoke with Dr Andrew Pierce, Assistant Professor at Trinity College Dublin’s School of Religion, about the ethnicity of crib figurines, and why there’s a defecating figurine in some Spanish nativities?

Saint Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first nativity scene in 1223, who made a replica of the birth-scene as it had been described in Luke’s Gospel.

So today we’re asking: Do you have a crib in your house?

