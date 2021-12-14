#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?

There are just 10 days left…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 9:38 AM
46 minutes ago 5,525 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5629471
Repak has said that 25% are buying between 10-15 gifts this Christmas, with 49% planning to spend €300 or less.
Image: Shutterstock/Konstantin Zibert
Repak has said that 25% are buying between 10-15 gifts this Christmas, with 49% planning to spend €300 or less.
Repak has said that 25% are buying between 10-15 gifts this Christmas, with 49% planning to spend €300 or less.
Image: Shutterstock/Konstantin Zibert

WE’RE TEN DAYS out from Christmas Eve – so how close are you to being done with your Christmas gift-purchasing obligations?

There may be a baby, or a distant relative, or a cluster of your nearest-and-dearest that require a thoughtful gift with a minimum value attached to it, such are the demands of the festive season. 

So we’re asking you: have you finished your Christmas shopping?


Poll Results:

Yes, mostly (386)
No, not yet (285)
I haven't started (162)
I'm not buying people presents (71)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie