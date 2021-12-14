Poll: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WE’RE TEN DAYS out from Christmas Eve – so how close are you to being done with your Christmas gift-purchasing obligations?
There may be a baby, or a distant relative, or a cluster of your nearest-and-dearest that require a thoughtful gift with a minimum value attached to it, such are the demands of the festive season.
So we’re asking you: have you finished your Christmas shopping?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (12)