Poll: Have you started your Christmas shopping?
There are 55 days left until Christmas.
1 hour ago

Although Halloween is only upon us today, most supermarkets have already begun decking the halls.

While some people like to get their Christmas shopping out of the way months in advance, there are others who like that last minute panic on Christmas Eve.

So, today we want to know… Have you started your Christmas shopping?


Poll Results:

No, I'll start in December (738)
Yes (418)
No, but I will this week (127)
I've finished *smug face*  (59)




