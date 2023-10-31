Poll: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THERE ARE 55 days left until Christmas.
Although Halloween is only upon us today, most supermarkets have already begun decking the halls.
While some people like to get their Christmas shopping out of the way months in advance, there are others who like that last minute panic on Christmas Eve.
So, today we want to know… Have you started your Christmas shopping?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site