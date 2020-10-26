#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Will you do more of your Christmas shopping online this year?

Many retailers – if they have an online presence – are depending on customers shifting to online sales.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 26 Oct 2020, 9:30 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THERE ARE 59 shopping days until Christmas.

Most retailers across the country will be closed until 1 December, losing out on some vital festive shopping business.

Many are depending on customers shifting to online sales during that time. 

So we want to know: Will you do more of your Christmas shopping online this year?


Poll Results:

Yes (383)
No (67)
I'm not sure (30)



Michelle Hennessy
