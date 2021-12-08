Poll: Are you doing your Christmas shopping online or in person?

‘TIS THE EIGHTH of December, the day when it was tradition for people from down the country to come up to Dublin for a day of festive shopping.

Back decades ago years ago when that tradition was in full swing in Ireland there wasn’t an option to shop online – but after the Covid-19 pandemic forcing a lot of us to do our gift shopping online, some of us may ditch tradition in favour of convenience and avoiding crowds.

So we’re wondering: Are you doing the bulk of your Christmas shopping online, or in-person this year?

