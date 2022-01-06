Poll: Are you taking down your Christmas tree today?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TODAY IS THE twelfth day of Christmas, marking the end of the festive season for another year.
For many people across Ireland, today also marks the day when the tree and the other decorations are taken down.
Some people still keep to this tradition, while others choose to take down their tree almost as soon as Christmas Day is over.
So today we’re asking: Are you taking down your Christmas tree today?
Poll Results:
