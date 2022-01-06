#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 6 January 2022
Poll: Are you taking down your Christmas tree today?

Many people traditionally take down their Christmas decorations today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 10:02 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TODAY IS THE twelfth day of Christmas, marking the end of the festive season for another year. 

For many people across Ireland, today also marks the day when the tree and the other decorations are taken down.

Some people still keep to this tradition, while others choose to take down their tree almost as soon as Christmas Day is over.

So today we’re asking: Are you taking down your Christmas tree today?


Poll Results:

No, I've already taken it down (429)
Yes (327)
No, I'm going to leave it up a bit longer (245)
I didn't put up a tree (57)
No interest/No opinion (4)





About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

