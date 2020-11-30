Poll: When are you putting up your Christmas tree?

IT’S THE LAST day of November, so it’s safe to say the Christmas countdown has well and truly begun.

With everything that has happened in 2020 so far, many people have chosen to bring a bit Christmas cheer into their lives earlier than usual this year, and decorations have been going up in households around the country for a number of weeks now.

But others are still sticking to their usual traditions and waiting until December to put the tree up.

So, today we want to know: When are you putting up your Christmas tree?

