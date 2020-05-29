This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 May, 2020
Poll: Should churches and other places of worship be allowed to reopen now?

Government guidelines advise that places of worship should not reopen until 20 July.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 May 2020, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 11,238 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110637
Image: Shutterstock/Calamity Jane
Image: Shutterstock/Calamity Jane

YESTERDAY, CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the advice against indoor gatherings still stands, after reports of a church in Dublin opening its doors for mass. 

It was reported that the Church of the Guardian Angels in Blackrock had reopened for mass, with the congregation spaced out on chairs. 

Holohan said he had not heard of this specific instance, reiterated that health officials “are advising against indoor gatherings for the reasons we’ve set out”.

“We don’t think now is the right time,” he said.

Government guidelines advise that places of worship such as churches should not reopen until phase four of its roadmap for lifting restrictions, which is set for 20 July.

So, today we want to know: Should churches and other places of worship be allowed to reopen now? 


Poll Results:

No (1032)
Yes (570)
I'm not sure / no opinion (78)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (48)

