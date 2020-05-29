Poll: Should churches and other places of worship be allowed to reopen now?

YESTERDAY, CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the advice against indoor gatherings still stands, after reports of a church in Dublin opening its doors for mass.

It was reported that the Church of the Guardian Angels in Blackrock had reopened for mass, with the congregation spaced out on chairs.

Holohan said he had not heard of this specific instance, reiterated that health officials “are advising against indoor gatherings for the reasons we’ve set out”.

“We don’t think now is the right time,” he said.

Government guidelines advise that places of worship such as churches should not reopen until phase four of its roadmap for lifting restrictions, which is set for 20 July.

So, today we want to know: Should churches and other places of worship be allowed to reopen now?

