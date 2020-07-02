This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 July, 2020
Poll: Are you looking forward to going to the cinema again?

Pre-booking will be essential and there’ll be reduced seating capacity.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 9:40 AM
56 minutes ago 8,453 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5139200
Spaced out seating is likely to become the norm.
Image: PA Images
Spaced out seating is likely to become the norm.
Spaced out seating is likely to become the norm.
Image: PA Images

SOME OF IRELAND’S major cinema chains are reopening over the next few weeks from tomorrow. 

Ireland’s biggest cinema chain Omniplex Cinemas is opening seven of its theatres from tomorrow, with more screens next week and then the final batch the following week. 

Odeon Cinemas are reopening from 13 July with the IFI and Lighthouse Cinemas in Dublin planning for a 20 July reopening.  

When cinemas do reopen, pre-booking will be essential and there’ll be reduced seating capacity. Movie-wise, you’ll likely have a chance to see some old favourites while cinemas wait for the new releases to come on stream. But are you looking forward to going? 

Poll: Are you looking forward to going to the cinema again? 


Poll Results:

I'm not bothered (412)
I think I'll hold off a while (408)
I am (154)
I can't wait (131)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (23)

