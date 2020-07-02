Spaced out seating is likely to become the norm.

Spaced out seating is likely to become the norm.

SOME OF IRELAND’S major cinema chains are reopening over the next few weeks from tomorrow.

Ireland’s biggest cinema chain Omniplex Cinemas is opening seven of its theatres from tomorrow, with more screens next week and then the final batch the following week.

Odeon Cinemas are reopening from 13 July with the IFI and Lighthouse Cinemas in Dublin planning for a 20 July reopening.

When cinemas do reopen, pre-booking will be essential and there’ll be reduced seating capacity. Movie-wise, you’ll likely have a chance to see some old favourites while cinemas wait for the new releases to come on stream. But are you looking forward to going?

Poll: Are you looking forward to going to the cinema again?

