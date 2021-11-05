#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Are you happy with the revised Climate Action Plan?

Does it go too far? Not far enough?

By Céimin Burke Friday 5 Nov 2021, 8:42 AM
14 minutes ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THE GOVERNMENT HAS set out how it intends to meet Ireland’s climate targets over the next nine years.

Many of the targets in the revised Climate Action Plan are the same as the ones that were set out in the original Climate Action Plan in 2019 – to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030 and recycle 70% of packaging waste, for example.

But others have set the bar higher – instead of having 70% of electricity generated from renewable sources by 2030, the new plan aims to increase the share of renewable-sourced electricity to up to 80%.

The amount of emissions generated from electricity must fall between 62% and 81% by 2030 compared to 2018 – the largest of any sector.

The agriculture sector, which is responsible for the most greenhouse gases, has been targeted with the lowest change – a drop of 22% to 30%.

Transport must cut its emissions between 42% to 50% and industry between 29% and 41%.

The emissions that come from buildings should come down by 44% to 56%, which is to happen through measures like retrofitting homes, while land and forestry emissions should drop by 37% to 58%.

So, today we’re asking: Are you happy with the revised Climate Action Plan?


Poll Results:

It doesn't go far enough (88)
It goes too far (81)
I don't know/I've no opinion (61)
Yes, I'm happy (50)




Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

