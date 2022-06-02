#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 2 June 2022
Poll: Do you consider climate impact when booking holidays?

Tourism is responsible for a significant slice of global greenhouse gas emissions.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 5,386 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5781043
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL HAS grown in popularity in recent years amid increased awareness of the impact jet-setting has on the environment.

After two summers of pandemic restrictions, many are eager to venture to far-flung places that have been out of reach.

No one wants a holiday to be a guilt-trip but research has shown that global tourism is responsible for almost a tenth of greenhouse gas emissions.

This week the Environmental Protection Agency said that urgent implementation of all climate plans and policies is needed for Ireland to meet its legally-branding 51% emissions reduction target for 2030. 

So, today we’re asking do you consider climate impact when booking holidays?


Poll Results:

No, I don't (927)
Yes, I do (130)
I do sometimes (117)
I've no opinion (28)




About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

