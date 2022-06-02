Poll: Do you consider climate impact when booking holidays?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL HAS grown in popularity in recent years amid increased awareness of the impact jet-setting has on the environment.
After two summers of pandemic restrictions, many are eager to venture to far-flung places that have been out of reach.
No one wants a holiday to be a guilt-trip but research has shown that global tourism is responsible for almost a tenth of greenhouse gas emissions.
This week the Environmental Protection Agency said that urgent implementation of all climate plans and policies is needed for Ireland to meet its legally-branding 51% emissions reduction target for 2030.
So, today we’re asking do you consider climate impact when booking holidays?
