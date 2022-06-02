Poll: Do you consider climate impact when booking holidays?

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL HAS grown in popularity in recent years amid increased awareness of the impact jet-setting has on the environment.

After two summers of pandemic restrictions, many are eager to venture to far-flung places that have been out of reach.

No one wants a holiday to be a guilt-trip but research has shown that global tourism is responsible for almost a tenth of greenhouse gas emissions.

This week the Environmental Protection Agency said that urgent implementation of all climate plans and policies is needed for Ireland to meet its legally-branding 51% emissions reduction target for 2030.

So, today we’re asking do you consider climate impact when booking holidays?

