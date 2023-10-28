Poll: Should Ireland keep or scrap the biannual clock changes?

CLOCKS AROUND IRELAND will go back an hour at 2am tonight as daylight saving time ends.

The dates in Ireland are set by EU law, while countries like the US, Canada and Australia also change their clocks, but at slightly different times.

For a number of three years, the Irish Government has opposed an EU proposal to abolish the time changes given that it could mean two different time zones on the island of Ireland.

“There is some concern that because the UK is out of the EU, we could end up with two time zones on the island of Ireland. That is nonsensical, and would not happen in my view,” Irish MEP Sean Kelly said.

“It stands to reason that if the EU brings in this change, most other European countries neighbouring the bloc would follow suit. The EU has the power to enact this change.”

Today we want to know… Should Ireland keep or scrap the biannual clock changes?

