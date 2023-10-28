Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 28 October 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Shutterstock/Zephyr_p
Your Say
Poll: Should Ireland keep or scrap the biannual clock changes?
Daylight saving time ends tonight.
1.5k
3
13 minutes ago

CLOCKS AROUND IRELAND will go back an hour at 2am tonight as daylight saving time ends.

The dates in Ireland are set by EU law, while countries like the US, Canada and Australia also change their clocks, but at slightly different times.

For a number of three years, the Irish Government has opposed an EU proposal to abolish the time changes given that it could mean two different time zones on the island of Ireland.

“There is some concern that because the UK is out of the EU, we could end up with two time zones on the island of Ireland. That is nonsensical, and would not happen in my view,” Irish MEP Sean Kelly said. 

“It stands to reason that if the EU brings in this change, most other European countries neighbouring the bloc would follow suit. The EU has the power to enact this change.”

Today we want to know… Should Ireland keep or scrap the biannual clock changes?


Poll Results:

Scrap it (177)
Keep it (52)
I'm not sure (12)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     