Poll: Have you manually turned back a clock today?

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER time jump.
The time went back an hour this morning at 2am, giving more light to the mornings at the expense of the evenings.
Nowadays, most smart devices automatically update to the new time.
Some people may not have any clock that needs to be changed manually. Or, maybe you do and you’ve already changed it – or maybe it’ll be time for them to jump forward again by the time you get around to it.
So today, we’re asking you: Have you manually turned back a clock (or watch) this weekend?
Poll Results:
