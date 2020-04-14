This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Poll: Would you back a Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil coalition government?

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are due to meet today to discuss the framework document for government.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 8:14 AM
5 minutes ago 1,489 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073790
Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar during a debate before February's general election.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
OVER TWO MONTHS after the general election, a government involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is getting closer.

It feels like a long time ago now considering how much has changed since but, on 8 February, the Irish electorate went to the polls with the result leaving government formation uncertain. 

Sinn Féin won the most first preference votes and 37 seats, with Fianna Fáil winning 38 and Fine Gael winning 35. 

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have said they won’t go into government with Sinn Féin so have been talking to each other for some time now to try reach an agreement, with the new reality of Covid-19 playing a key role in talks.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are to meet today to discuss a framework document being worked on by both parties, but they’ll need the support of others to have a majority in the Dáil.

So, today we’re asking you: Would you back a Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil coalition government?


Poll Results:

Yes (58)
No (35)
Not sure (7)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (5)

