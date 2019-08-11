This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Is the €3,000 cap on college fees too high or too low?

Fine Gael has promised they won’t go up, but should they come down?

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 10:54 AM
37 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4761239
The Long Room in Trinity College Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

EDUCATION MINISTER JOE McHugh has told the Sunday Independent that college fees will be frozen for five years if Fine Gael returns to government after the next general election.

The cap for annual registration fees is €3,000 per year and McHugh told the paper that the party has “no plans” to increase that. 

The pledge may be good news for students and parents but underfunded third-level institutions that are falling down the world rankings may be concerned. So what’s your view on the registration fee cap?

Poll: Is the €3,000 cap on college fees too high or too low?


Poll Results:

It's too high (316)
It's about right (176)
There should be no cost to students at all (147)
It's too low (51)
There should be no cap (17)
Don't know (13)






About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

