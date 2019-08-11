EDUCATION MINISTER JOE McHugh has told the Sunday Independent that college fees will be frozen for five years if Fine Gael returns to government after the next general election.

The cap for annual registration fees is €3,000 per year and McHugh told the paper that the party has “no plans” to increase that.

The pledge may be good news for students and parents but underfunded third-level institutions that are falling down the world rankings may be concerned. So what’s your view on the registration fee cap?

Poll: Is the €3,000 cap on college fees too high or too low?

