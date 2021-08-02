Poll: Should communions and confirmations be allowed go ahead this month?

A NUMBER OF Bishops and priests say they intend to hold communions and confirmations, despite Covid-19 public health advice.

Last week, the Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran said he had held discussions with senior priests in his diocese, and decided that scheduled ceremonies would proceed in line with public health regulations.

He said the guidance issued by Government was advice rather than regulation.

Parish priest Fr Joe McDonald told The Irish Independent today that he has 1,200 children awaiting confirmation and communion, half of whom have been waiting since last year.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the same paper that he urged Catholic bishops not to resume the ceremonies.

He appealed to clergy to stick with the public health guidelines, pointing out that Covid-19 is a deadly virus.

So, today we’re asking: Should communions and confirmations be allowed go ahead this month?

