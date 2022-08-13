Should water safety training be a compulsory part of the curriculum?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WITH THE HOT WEATHER here for another couple of days, at least, there have been calls for water safety training to be made compulsory in our schools.
Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway says it is time to introduce a compulsory water safety module into our education curriculum as young people need to have knowledge on swimming safely.
He says students should be taught about the risks associated with open water, the dangers of currents, rip currents, undertows, high tides and rip tides.
As Ireland is an island nation and many people live near the sea, there needs to be a greater understanding of the tide cycle and respect among young people for the water in general, he said.
So, what do you think?
Should a comprehensive water safety training programme be a compulsory part of the curriculum in schools?
