Poll: Would you attend a concert inside of a dome?

IMPRESSIVE VIDEOS AND photos have emerged from a U2 concert in Las Vegas last night, the first show held in a new dome-shaped venue called “The Sphere”.

The inside of the venue’s curved walls are covered in LEDs that lit up through the show to create unique visuals as the Irish rock band played to the crowd.

One reviewer at The Guardian called it an “utterly astonishing, admirably raw Vegas extravaganza”, while HotPress said it is “like nothing ANYONE has ever seen before”.

Visuals inside the new Sphere arena in Vegas which opened with a U2 concert. pic.twitter.com/AtEhUzmvph — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2023

U2 at the Sphere. And yes, the video screen is insane! pic.twitter.com/hYXBR5Gctv — Joseph Fahmy (@jfahmy) September 30, 2023

However, some people may feel a little claustrophobic at the prospect of sitting underneath a dome for several hours, and some attendees have said that the acoustics last night sounded a little off.

So today, we’re asking you: Would you attend a concert in this type of dome?

