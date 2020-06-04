Poll: Have you curbed your water use after the hosepipe ban warnings?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Irish Water said it is “increasingly likely” that a water conservation order would be put in place due to increased demand and a prolonged period of dry weather.

The bank holiday weekend saw dry, sunny weather with temperatures in the mid 20s. According to Met Éireann, there have been 37 dry periods in Ireland between 18 March and 20 May.

Two weeks ago, Irish Water asked households to conserve water, warning that people were using an extra 24 litres of water per person per day.

It added it is currently gathering the data “and if the current trend continues the likelihood is that a hosepipe ban will have to be imposed”.

So, what do you think? Have you curbed your water use after the hosepipe ban warnings?

