This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 4 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Have you curbed your water use after the hosepipe ban warnings?

Irish Water has been urging people to conserve water.

By Sean Murray Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 10,018 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114558
File photo. Reservoir with low water levels.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
File photo. Reservoir with low water levels.
File photo. Reservoir with low water levels.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Irish Water said it is “increasingly likely” that a water conservation order would be put in place due to increased demand and a prolonged period of dry weather.

The bank holiday weekend saw dry, sunny weather with temperatures in the mid 20s. According to Met Éireann, there have been 37 dry periods in Ireland between 18 March and 20 May. 

Two weeks ago, Irish Water asked households to conserve water, warning that people were using an extra 24 litres of water per person per day.

It added it is currently gathering the data “and if the current trend continues the likelihood is that a hosepipe ban will have to be imposed”.

So, what do you think? Have you curbed your water use after the hosepipe ban warnings?


Poll Results:

Yes (792)
No (786)
Not sure (92)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie