Advertisement
Shutterstock
Your Say

Poll: What's the correct time for Christmas dinner?

Many aspects of Christmas dinner are the subject of intense debate, including timings.
12
3.5k
46 minutes ago

IT’S A LOT of people’s favourite meal of the year and it’s now just two days away.

Many aspects of Christmas dinner are the subject of intense debate; how many types of spuds should there be? Cranberry sauce or just gravy? To sprout or not to sprout?

Another part of the festivities that warrants some debate is what the best time for the big roast dinner is. Personally, I think about 2pm is. 

So, today we’re asking: What’s the correct time for Christmas dinner?


Poll Results:

Between 3pm and 5pm (491)
Between 1pm and 3pm (289)
Between 5pm and 7pm (99)
After 8pm  (11)
12 midday (10)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     