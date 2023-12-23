Poll: What's the correct time for Christmas dinner?

IT’S A LOT of people’s favourite meal of the year and it’s now just two days away.

Many aspects of Christmas dinner are the subject of intense debate; how many types of spuds should there be? Cranberry sauce or just gravy? To sprout or not to sprout?

Another part of the festivities that warrants some debate is what the best time for the big roast dinner is. Personally, I think about 2pm is.

So, today we’re asking: What’s the correct time for Christmas dinner?

