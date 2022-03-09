Poll: Have you changed how you budget because of the rising cost of living?

A CUT IN excise on petrol and diesel is due to be signed off by Cabinet today.

It is one of a number of measures the government is taking to help people with significant increases in the cost of living in recent months.

A €200 electricity rebate should appear on customer bills “from next month” after legislation providing for the benefit was signed off on last Friday.

This morning we want to know: Have you changed how you budget because of the rising cost of living?

