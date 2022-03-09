Poll: Have you changed how you budget because of the rising cost of living?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A CUT IN excise on petrol and diesel is due to be signed off by Cabinet today.
It is one of a number of measures the government is taking to help people with significant increases in the cost of living in recent months.
A €200 electricity rebate should appear on customer bills “from next month” after legislation providing for the benefit was signed off on last Friday.
This morning we want to know: Have you changed how you budget because of the rising cost of living?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (36)