Poll: Would you take a weekly Covid-19 antigen test if the government subsidised the price?

THE GOVERNMENT IS looking to subsidise the cost of antigen tests to help people purchase them at a lower price, it is understood.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is believed to be working with his department and stakeholders, such as pharmacies, to lower the price of antigen tests to encourage people to use them more.

While one antigen test can cost less than €10, a pack of five can cost up to €30.

With official public health experts now advising that people attending bars, restaurants and other indoor environments should consider using antigen tests a number of times a week, the government is aware the burden of cost on the public to adhere to such advice.

So, today we want to know… Would you take a weekly Covid-19 antigen test if the government subsidised the price?

