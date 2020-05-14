Poll: Have you broken any Covid-19 lockdown rules?

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to discuss the potential easing of Ireland’s coronavirus restrictions next week.

It’s hoped that, after weeks of restrictions, there could be a recommendation to enter phase one of the government’s roadmap for easing the lockdown from next Monday,

However, we’ve already seen traffic volumes steadily increase in recent weeks, with reports also of rises in footfall in towns and cities across Ireland. Many saw this as evidence of increased non-compliance with the government’s guidelines.

But writing for TheJournal.ie earlier this week, behavioural expert Dr Shane Timmons said some psychological tendencies mean we will overestimate levels of non-compliance, while also letting ourselves away with flouting the rules ourselves.

“We also more readily find excuses for our own bad behaviour than we do for others,” he said.

This means you may have failed to properly observe the two-metre rule, broken the 5km exercise restriction (or the 2km one before that), or gone to the shop for non-essential items.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

And you may have let yourself away with one of these, while judging others for doing something else.



So today we’re wondering: Have you broken any Covid-19 lockdown guidelines?

