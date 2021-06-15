#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 June 2021
Poll: Do you know how to perform CPR?

Some 70% of cardiac arrests happen in the home.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 9,708 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5467112
Image: Shutterstock/Nodty
Image: Shutterstock/Nodty

IN AN UPDATE this morning, Danish footballer Christian Eriksen said that he was doing “fine” after collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s Euro 2020 game.

The Irish Heart Foundation says the quick action of his teammates and officials, who administered CPR as he lay motionless on the field for about 15 minutes, has highlighted the need for bystanders to react with speed to a cardiac arrest. 

Brigid Sinnott, Resuscitation Manager at the IHF said some 70% of cardiac arrests happen in the home, “so it is vital that people understand what to do in that situation”. 

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, involves pressing hard and fast on the centre of a person’s chest and breathing into their mouth  – a full guide can be read here.

So, today we’re asking: Do you know how to perform CPR?


Poll Results:

Yes (1079)
No  (453)
No, but I intend to learn  (251)



Adam Daly
