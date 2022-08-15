Poll: Would you support a ban on more data centres in Ireland?

DESPITE OPPOSITON FROM environmental groups, Amazon has secured planning permission for two new data centres in Dublin.

The development prompted calls from the Social Democrats for a moratorium on the building of the computer system warehouses until their impact on electricity supply and prices can be determined.

The party’s climate spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the situation must be analysed in view of recent energy Amber Alerts and the potential of black outs this winter.

Data centres are responsible for 14% of all electricity usage in Ireland as of 2021. This is a 32% increase compared to 2020 and a 265% increase compared to 2015.

Last week a €450 million data centre was also granted planning permission in Co Clare, despite local opposition.

So, today we’re asking: would you support a ban on more data centres in Ireland?

