Poll: Should Ireland keep the biannual clock changes?

CLOCKS AROUND IRELAND went forward an hour overnight as daylight saving time begins – four years after the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to abolish the twice-yearly time changes.

Since MEPs voted on the measure in 2019, progress on the abolition of daylight savings time has stalled due to a lack of consensus among EU member states.

If the Republic were to go ahead with the change and the UK did not follow suit, it would result in two different time zones on the island, the government has argued.

The Irish government therefore came out against discontinuing the practice back in 2019.

Changing the clocks by an hour twice a year has become the subject of criticism from medical experts who argue that disrupting people’s body clocks comes with health risks, which include sleep disruption, irritability and reduced immune function.

So, today we want to know… Should Ireland keep the biannual clock changes?

