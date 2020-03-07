This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should there be a dedicated public transport Garda unit?

Irish Rail recorded 789 reports of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2018; there were 690 in 2017.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 10:49 AM
47 minutes ago 4,940 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5037069
Garda bicycles in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson
Garda bicycles in Dublin.
Garda bicycles in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson

SHOULD THE GARDAÍ have a dedicated public transport unit to patrol buses, trains and Luas trams?

Garda management confirmed that they are not considering such a transport unit, despite calls from unions and indications of a “spike” in the number of serious incidents on public transport.

Gardaí will instead respond to calls as necessary, as is the case now, instead of being a constant presence at stops, on platforms and in carriages.

So, what do you think: Should there be a dedicated Garda unit to patrol public transport?


Poll Results:

Yes (796)
No (102)
I don't know (23)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie