Poll: Should there be a dedicated public transport Garda unit?

SHOULD THE GARDAÍ have a dedicated public transport unit to patrol buses, trains and Luas trams?

Garda management confirmed that they are not considering such a transport unit, despite calls from unions and indications of a “spike” in the number of serious incidents on public transport.

Gardaí will instead respond to calls as necessary, as is the case now, instead of being a constant presence at stops, on platforms and in carriages.

So, what do you think: Should there be a dedicated Garda unit to patrol public transport?

