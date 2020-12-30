Poll: Should the government delay reopening schools after Christmas?

THE IRISH NATIONAL Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) last night called on the government to consider delaying the start of the new term in primary and special schools until 11 January at the earliest.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle made the request in a letter to Minister for Education Norma Foley ahead of an unscheduled Cabinet meeting which is due to take place this afternoon.

On 17 December, Foley said she “appreciates the concern” people have around Covid-19 but that the level of virus transmission in schools remains low.

Senior scientists in the UK have warned that schools may have to push back reopening dates in order to control transmission of the virus.

So today we’re asking: Should the government delay reopening schools after Christmas?

