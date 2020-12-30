#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Poll: Should the government delay reopening schools after Christmas?

The INTO has called for primary schools to stay closed until at least 11 January.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 9:03 AM
55 minutes ago 27,535 Views 48 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE IRISH NATIONAL Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) last night called on the government to consider delaying the start of the new term in primary and special schools until 11 January at the earliest. 

INTO General Secretary John Boyle made the request in a letter to Minister for Education Norma Foley ahead of an unscheduled Cabinet meeting which is due to take place this afternoon.

On 17 December, Foley said she “appreciates the concern” people have around Covid-19 but that the level of virus transmission in schools remains low. 

Senior scientists in the UK have warned that schools may have to push back reopening dates in order to control transmission of the virus.

So today we’re asking: Should the government delay reopening schools after Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes, delay all schools reopening  (631)
No, open them as planned (362)
Yes, but just secondary schools (75)
Yes, but just primary/special schools  (34)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

