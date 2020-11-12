#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Would you use a deposit return scheme?

Today is the last day to have your say on the scheme’s proposed design.

By Adam Daly Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 10:15 AM
27 minutes ago 6,197 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263990
Image: Shutterstock/Namitha Hebbar
Image: Shutterstock/Namitha Hebbar

TODAY IS THE last day for the public to feedback on the government’s proposed design of a deposit return scheme that would seek to increase recycling rates.

The scheme would see a 20c deposit introduced on plastic bottles up to 3 litres and aluminium cans that would be refunded when a container is returned.

Similar schemes have been around for decades, particularly across Europe, and were originally designed by the beverage industry as a way of ensuring the return of bottles to be washed, refilled and resold.

A public consultation paper was launched last month, inviting submissions on the design of Ireland’s scheme. You can have your say here before 5pm this evening. 

But today we’re asking: Would you use the deposit return scheme? 


Poll Results:

Yes, and it's about time (472)
No, too much hassle (45)
Sometimes (20)
No interest/opinion (3)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie