Poll: Would you use a deposit return scheme?

TODAY IS THE last day for the public to feedback on the government’s proposed design of a deposit return scheme that would seek to increase recycling rates.
The scheme would see a 20c deposit introduced on plastic bottles up to 3 litres and aluminium cans that would be refunded when a container is returned.
Similar schemes have been around for decades, particularly across Europe, and were originally designed by the beverage industry as a way of ensuring the return of bottles to be washed, refilled and resold.
A public consultation paper was launched last month, inviting submissions on the design of Ireland’s scheme. You can have your say here before 5pm this evening.
But today we’re asking: Would you use the deposit return scheme?
