Poll: Did climate change influence how you voted in the elections?

THE GREEN PARTY is riding a wave following Friday’s elections with the party taking council seats across the country.

The “green wave” has been largely put down to voter frustration at a lack of climate action at government and European level.

Against the backdrop of the Extinction Rebellion protests, warnings from naturalist David Attenborough and declarations of climate emergencies, the green surge is well and truly under way.

So, today we want to know: Did climate change influence how you voted in the elections?

