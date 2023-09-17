Poll: Did Patrick Kielty do a good job hosting the Late Late?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE LATE LATE Show returned to screens on Friday night for a new season with a new host.
Northerner Patrick Kielty took over the coveted role, following Ryan Tubridy’s departure and months of scandal surrounding the national broadcaster.
Kielty addressed the elephant in the room with a ream of jokes about RTÉ, expenses, Oireachtas committee meetings and flip-flops.
He joked around with a popular lineup of guests, included former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, the Two Johnnies and James mcClean.
We want to know: Do you think Patrick Kielty did a good job?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site