Poll: Did Patrick Kielty do a good job hosting the Late Late?

THE LATE LATE Show returned to screens on Friday night for a new season with a new host.

Northerner Patrick Kielty took over the coveted role, following Ryan Tubridy’s departure and months of scandal surrounding the national broadcaster.

Kielty addressed the elephant in the room with a ream of jokes about RTÉ, expenses, Oireachtas committee meetings and flip-flops.

He joked around with a popular lineup of guests, included former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, the Two Johnnies and James mcClean.

We want to know: Do you think Patrick Kielty did a good job?

