Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 17 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Andres Poveda
# you say
Poll: Did Patrick Kielty do a good job hosting the Late Late?
Kielty didn’t shy away from the last few months of scandal.
9.3k
9
31 minutes ago

THE LATE LATE Show returned to screens on Friday night for a new season with a new host.

Northerner Patrick Kielty took over the coveted role, following Ryan Tubridy’s departure and months of scandal surrounding the national broadcaster. 

Kielty addressed the elephant in the room with a ream of jokes about RTÉ, expenses, Oireachtas committee meetings and flip-flops.

He joked around with a popular lineup of guests, included former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, the Two Johnnies and James mcClean.

We want to know: Do you think Patrick Kielty did a good job?


Poll Results:

Yes, he was great (320)
I'm not sure (216)
No, I don't think he's a good host for the show (64)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     