Poll: Did you spot the Northern Lights last night?

THE AURORA BOREALIS, also known as the Northern Lights, made a rare appearance in Irish skies last night.
People across the island took to X to share their shots of the spectacular natural phenomenon, with sightings in Northern Ireland and as far south as Cork.
The Northern Lights are a light display usually seen in high-latitude regions, and Ireland gets to catch a glimpse a few times each year when skies are clear.
Did you get to see the Northern Lights last night?
