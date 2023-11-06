Poll: Did you spot the Northern Lights last night?

THE AURORA BOREALIS, also known as the Northern Lights, made a rare appearance in Irish skies last night.

People across the island took to X to share their shots of the spectacular natural phenomenon, with sightings in Northern Ireland and as far south as Cork.

The Northern Lights are a light display usually seen in high-latitude regions, and Ireland gets to catch a glimpse a few times each year when skies are clear.

Did you get to see the Northern Lights last night?

