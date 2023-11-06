Advertisement

Monday 6 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Aurora Alerts Ireland Northern Lights over Lough Salt, Co Donegal
Poll: Did you spot the Northern Lights last night?
People across the island shared their shots of the spectacular natural phenomenon.
15 minutes ago

THE AURORA BOREALIS, also known as the Northern Lights, made a rare appearance in Irish skies last night.

People across the island took to X to share their shots of the spectacular natural phenomenon, with sightings in Northern Ireland and as far south as Cork.

The Northern Lights are a light display usually seen in high-latitude regions, and Ireland gets to catch a glimpse a few times each year when skies are clear.

Did you get to see the Northern Lights last night?


Poll Results:

No (247)
Yes (23)


Mairead Maguire
