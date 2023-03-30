Advertisement

Thursday 30 March 2023
# Your Say
Poll: Have you given up on Lent?
DON’T WORRY, WE won’t tell anyone. 

With a little over a week left until Easter and the end of Lent, we’re wondering whether you’ve been able to stick to your Lenten vows so far.

The earthly calendar doesn’t exactly make it easy, what with St Patrick’s Day and multiple Six Nations weekends to tempt us in the intervening weeks between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday.

Plenty of people also carve out personal exceptions for birthdays, Sundays, and whatever else you might be having yourself. This is a safe space and we’re not judging, we’re just curious. 

So, today we want to know… Have you stuck to your Lenten promise?


Poll Results:

Wasn't doing Lent in the first place (90)
I've stuck with it (24)
I've given up completely (20)
I've broken it but I'm trying again (6)




Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Your Voice
