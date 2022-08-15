New polling finds widespread support for 20c levy on disposable cups

FRESH POLLING HAS revealed widespread support for a 20 cent levy on disposable drink cups as the measure is set to be introduced in Ireland before the end of the year.

An opinion poll carried out on behalf of The Journal by Red C Research has found that more than seven out of every ten respondents think the so-called ‘latte levy’ is a good idea.

Legislation to introduce the levy was signed into law last month. It aims to incentivise the use of recycled and reusable alternatives to single-use packaging. The target date for it coming into force is 1 December.

It will begin with a ban on the use of disposable coffee cups for sit-in customers in cafés and restaurants and continue with a 20c charge on disposable takeaway cups.

Environmentalists say the measure is essential for reducing waste but restaurateurs argue that it places another burden on small businesses.

A total of 46% of respondents said they “agree strongly” with the introduction of the 20 cent tax and a further 25% said they “agree slightly”, leaving overall support for the measure standing at 71%.

Just over a quarter of respondents (26%) said they disagree, 17% said they “disagree strongly” and 9% said they “disagree slightly”.

Support for the measure was high across all demographics. On an age basis, the measure was most popular with people over 55-years-old with more than three-quarters (76%) of this group backing the levy.

Those in the 18-34 age bracket offered a similar level (74%) of support and while the policy’s popularity dipped notably among 35-54 year-olds it still stood at a healthy 65%.

Favorability stood at 73% in urban areas and 69% in rural parts. It was 76% among middle-class (ABC1) people and 67% among working class (C2DE) respondents.

Parents were slightly less in favour (67%) than those without children (74%).

The move is part of the government’s efforts to boost the circular economy – which aims to reduce the consumption of finite resources.

A 2018 study by Recycling List Ireland found that approximately 200 million cups are thrown out every year in Ireland, amounting to 3,700 tonnes of waste.

Environmentalists argue that migrating away from single-use items such as disposable cups is essential for tackling the amount of rubbish being sent to landfill and reducing the consumption of resources, such as paper, cardboard and plastic.

Due to how they are manufactured many coffee cups are very difficult to recycle and even compostable cups can only be composted in industrial composting facilities.

Public compost bins are limited in Ireland so – as disposable cups are most frequently used by people who are out and about – many of these compostable cups also end up in landfill.

Oisín Coghlan of Friends of the Earth said: “Urgent action must be taken to dramatically reduce the amount of single use plastic generated by our economy and to meet our 2025 and 2030 EU packaging waste reduction targets.

“Just as the plastic bag levy has done, the levy will change consumer behaviour by encouraging people to bring their own cup or to take part in a reusable cup system.”

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has been vocal in their opposition to the levy for several years.

It carried out its own survey earlier this year – conducted by Ireland Thinks – which found that Irish people would prefer to see the Government focus on improving recycling and composting facilities rather than an outright ban on disposable cups.

“There are around 15,000 employees in the coffee-related hospitality sector in Ireland, and the vast majority of coffee shop business is takeaway trade,” RAI Chief Executive Adrian Cummins said.

These to-go outlets, often small, family-run businesses will have to shoulder the burden of the levy and prospective ban on cups.

“It’s clear from these survey results that consumers don’t have much of an appetite for such a ban, and would rather see the Government focus on improving recycling capacity.”

Ossian Smyth, a junior minister at the Department of Environment, said the new law isn’t limited to coffee cups and other types of packaging waste will also be targeted.

“These measures, when taken together, will work to shift businesses, retailers, and consumers off the current damaging and wasteful throwaway model to something more sustainable. This is simple stuff but it stands to have a huge impact,” Smyth said.