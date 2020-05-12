IRISH WATER HAS asked people to conserve water due to an upsurge in usage since people have been asked to stay at home.

Irish Water has said that people should continue with handwashing protocols but should look at other ways to reduce water usage, such as not using power washers or garden hoses.

Unsurprisingly with people confined to their homes, there are anecdotal reports of people using this time to engage in some timely DIY, so have you been taking part?

Poll: Have you been doing much gardening or home improvement during the pandemic?

