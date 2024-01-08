Advertisement
The Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California last night. Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Do awards like the Golden Globes influence your film choices?

It’s coming into the awards season.
LAST NIGHT SAW Irish actor Cillian Murphy take home a Best Actor Golden Globe for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

A number of other Irish movie stars, producers and makers were nominated for awards last night too.

With the Golden Globes done, the BAFTAs next week and the Academy Award nominations – or Oscar Nominations – announced the week after, the awards season is truly upon us.

So, we want to know… Do awards like the Golden Globes influence your film choices?


Poll Results:

No (841)
Yes (309)
No opinion / Don't know (63)



