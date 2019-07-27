This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 July, 2019
Poll: Will Northern Ireland 'question the union' after Brexit?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he thinks that people in Northern Ireland will reconsider their role in the United Kingdom post-Brexit.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 27 Jul 2019

Image: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA
Image: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that he thinks that people in Northern Ireland will reconsider their role in the United Kingdom post-Brexit.

Speaking at MacGill’s Summer School in Co Donegal yesterday, Varadkar said: “I do think that more and more people in Northern Ireland, certainly in the event of a no deal [Brexit], will come to question the union.”

There has been talk recently of a border poll being held in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Varadkar, however, cautioned against having a Green Paper or a form on Irish unity. 

As tensions rise following the elevation of Boris Johnson to 10 Downing Street, fears have grown that a no-deal Brexit is becoming increasingly likely, leading Varadkar to assert that liberal unionists in Northern Ireland “will start to ask the question where do they feel more at home”. 

The DUP, meanwhile, has criticised the Irish government for “unhelpful” language when speaking about Brexit and Northern Ireland. 

So, do you think Northern Ireland will ‘question the union’ after Brexit?


Poll Results:

Yes (381)
No (150)
I don't know (49)



About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

