GOING BACK TO work after a few days off is always hard, but it is made worse when you discover how many unread emails are waiting for you.

Sarah Geraghty writes about the “endless email bombardment” in today’s opinion piece, saying that “every sector is under siege from a communication that was invented to make our work lives more, not less, productive”.

Ireland brought in a right to disconnect code of practice in 2021, which aims to allow employees to switch off from work outside of normal working hours – but are you still looking through your emails after you’ve clocked off?

So today we’re asking: Do you check your emails after work?