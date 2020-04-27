Poll: Do you feel safe cycling in Ireland?

FOLLOWING ON FROM our colleagues at Noteworthy’s investigation into cycling blackspots around Ireland, we thought we’d ask how safe you feel as a cyclist on Ireland’s roads.

For years campaign groups and politicians have called for improved cycling infrastructure in Ireland similar to other European countries.

Dublin City Council recently said an ‘interim’ Liffey Cycle Route will be implemented along Dublin’s quays after it emerged the completed route won’t be ready until 2025.

Today we’re asking: Do you feel safe cycling in Ireland?

