GETTING TICKETS FOR Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts in Dublin was a chaotic experience, with up to 70,000 fans queuing online for a chance to purchase a ticket.

Entry to the sale required a code that fans had to pre-register for (who actually got the code was determined by random selection), with three separate sales held for each concert day. Many fans were left disappointed after the gigs sold out within an hour of sale.

However, Swifties now have another chance to attend the gig, as the option for resale tickets is now available on Ticketmaster – although they’ll be pretty hard to snap up.

Whether you were lucky enough to snag a ticket or you’re still holding out hope, we want to know if you’ve got tickets for Taylor Swifts Era’s Tour.

So today we’re asking: Do you have tickets for Taylor Swift’s gig this summer?