Poll: Do you like Garth Brooks' music?

IN LESS THAN a week’s time, tens of thousands of people will converge on Croke Park stadium to see a man whose return has been very, very long awaited: Garth Brooks.

After his attempt to play five dates at the same venue in 2014 was scuppered, fans wondered if the country music legend would ever play on Irish soil again.

They got their answer last year, when it was confirmed he would play five concerts (across 10 days) at the stadium on 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 September.

So ahead of Brooks’ big gigs, we want to know… Do you like Garth Brooks’ music?

