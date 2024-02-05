Advertisement
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill speaking after she was appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Do you pay attention to Northern Ireland politics?

The Northern Ireland Executive returned to business over the weekend after nearly two years out of Stormont.
11
3.9k
55 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN’S MICHELLE O’Neill made history on Saturday by becoming the first nationalist First Minister.

The Northern Ireland Executive returned to business over the weekend after nearly two years out of Stormont due to the DUP’s backlash against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The return of Stormont will see the Treasury release a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to support under-pressure public services in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News on Saturday, O’Neill said she would be raising issues around a border poll to vote for Irish unity with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

However, Heaton-Harris has suggested O’Neill should focus on improving public services rather than raising the issue of a ballot on reunification.

So, as the North’s Executive has returned for the first time in nearly two years, we want to know… Do you pay attention to Northern Ireland politics? 


Poll Results:

Yes, I keep up to date  (410)
Sometimes, when big events happen (364)
Not at all (223)
No opinion / no interest (56)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     