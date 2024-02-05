Poll: Do you pay attention to Northern Ireland politics?

SINN FÉIN’S MICHELLE O’Neill made history on Saturday by becoming the first nationalist First Minister.

The Northern Ireland Executive returned to business over the weekend after nearly two years out of Stormont due to the DUP’s backlash against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Advertisement

The return of Stormont will see the Treasury release a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to support under-pressure public services in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News on Saturday, O’Neill said she would be raising issues around a border poll to vote for Irish unity with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

However, Heaton-Harris has suggested O’Neill should focus on improving public services rather than raising the issue of a ballot on reunification.

So, as the North’s Executive has returned for the first time in nearly two years, we want to know… Do you pay attention to Northern Ireland politics?

