Poll: Do you plan on starting your Christmas shopping early to avoid delivery delays?

LAST WEEK WE discovered that shipping costs and supply chain problems were endangering the normal flow of the Christmas shopping market.

People have been advised to get in early to avoid disappointment as some of the biggest toy and home furnishing companies operating in Ireland have already said that they are experiencing major delays ahead of the busy season.

Shoppers are advised to buy early this year, a spokesperson for Smyths Toys told The Journal this week.

Everything from furniture to electronics, bikes, toys and other go to gift ideas are all suffering.

So with that in mind, in late September, we want to know today: Do you plan on starting your Christmas shopping early to avoid delivery delays?

