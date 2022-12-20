Poll: Do you send Christmas cards?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
CHRISTMAS IS A time of traditions.
Turkey, presents, TV Christmas specials, etc. For many, sending Christmas cards is a must-do each festive season.
If you are one of those people, Thursday is the last day to get your cards in the post to ensure An Post can get them delivered to loved ones in Ireland on time for Christmas Day.
So, today we want to know… Do you send Christmas cards?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)