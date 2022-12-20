Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 20 December 2022 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you send Christmas cards?
Do you have a Christmas-card list, and are you checking it twice?
4.7k
4
42 minutes ago

CHRISTMAS IS A time of traditions.

Turkey, presents, TV Christmas specials, etc. For many, sending Christmas cards is a must-do each festive season. 

If you are one of those people, Thursday is the last day to get your cards in the post to ensure An Post can get them delivered to loved ones in Ireland on time for Christmas Day. 

So, today we want to know… Do you send Christmas cards?


Poll Results:

Yes, more than 10 (324)
No, none (286)
Yes, less than 10 (211)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     