Poll: Do you still use Facebook?

FACEBOOK HAS BEEN the subject of further controversy this week after it emerged that millions of users around the world had their private information shared online.

The data, which includes names and phone numbers, was taken from Facebook by hackers in 2019 and republished in an un-secure database at the weekend.

Around 1.5 million Irish users are affected (you can check if you’re among them here), and that Data Protection Commission has said it’s awaiting more information from the social media firm.

The controversy has led some people to say they’re closing their accounts, though many have already done so in recent years.

But others are a bit less eager to let go, saying the site allows them to keep in touch with people they might not otherwise be able to contact.

Today we’re asking: Do you still use Facebook?

