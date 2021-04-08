#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Poll: Do you still use Facebook?

The social media firm has been subject to more controversy this week.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 19,212 Views 34 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Jirapong Manustrong
Image: Shutterstock/Jirapong Manustrong

FACEBOOK HAS BEEN the subject of further controversy this week after it emerged that millions of users around the world had their private information shared online. 

The data, which includes names and phone numbers, was taken from Facebook by hackers in 2019 and republished in an un-secure database at the weekend.

Around 1.5 million Irish users are affected (you can check if you’re among them here), and that Data Protection Commission has said it’s awaiting more information from the social media firm.

The controversy has led some people to say they’re closing their accounts, though many have already done so in recent years.

But others are a bit less eager to let go, saying the site allows them to keep in touch with people they might not otherwise be able to contact.

Today we’re asking: Do you still use Facebook?


Poll Results:

Yes, regularly (387)
Yes, occasionally (371)
No, but my account is still active (298)
No, I deactivated my account (297)
I never used Facebook (251)





Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

