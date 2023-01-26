Poll: Do you support the US and EU countries sending tanks to Ukraine?

GERMANY AND THE United States have promised to provide Ukraine with modern tanks.

In a televised address yesterday, President Joe Biden promised 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the US army.

Shortly before, Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave the green light to Germany sending 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

Advertisement

Although Western countries have already sent Ukraine everything from artillery to Patriot anti-missile defense systems, tanks were long considered a step too far, risking a widening backlash from Russia.

The Kremlin said today that the decision by Western countries to supply Ukraine with modern tanks meant that they were party to the conflict.

“European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this. In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

So, today we want to know… Do you support the US and EU countries sending tanks to Ukraine?

