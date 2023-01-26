Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 26 January 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Alamy Stock Photo A German Leopard IIA6 tank from tank battalion 414
# Your Say
Poll: Do you support the US and EU countries sending tanks to Ukraine?
The US and Germany have pledged to to provide Ukraine with modern tanks.
2.9k
5
18 minutes ago

GERMANY AND THE United States have promised to provide Ukraine with modern tanks.

In a televised address yesterday, President Joe Biden promised 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the US army.

Shortly before, Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave the green light to Germany sending 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

Although Western countries have already sent Ukraine everything from artillery to Patriot anti-missile defense systems, tanks were long considered a step too far, risking a widening backlash from Russia.

The Kremlin said today that the decision by Western countries to supply Ukraine with modern tanks meant that they were party to the conflict.

“European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this. In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

So, today we want to know… Do you support the US and EU countries sending tanks to Ukraine?


Poll Results:

Yes (257)
No (58)
I'm not sure  (25)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     