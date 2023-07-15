Poll: Do you support the Hollywood actors' strike?

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD (SAG-AFTRA) members have joined writers who have been on strike for weeks, triggering the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years and effectively shutting down Hollywood.

Actors formally went on strike at midnight on Thursday after negotiations to reach a new deal with production studios ended without an agreement.

The union’s demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

Popular series set to return to television this year will now face lengthy delays. And, if strikes continue, major films would be postponed too.

The strike will also prevent actors from promoting some of the year’s biggest releases, at the peak of the movie industry’s summer blockbuster season.

In London, where Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer premiered on Thursday evening, Cillian Murphy walked out alongside his co-stars.

