Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 15 July 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo Members of the SAG-AFTRA demonstrate in Hollywood
# Your Say
Poll: Do you support the Hollywood actors' strike?
The union’s demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.
6.1k
12
1 hour ago

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD (SAG-AFTRA) members have joined writers who have been on strike for weeks, triggering the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years and effectively shutting down Hollywood.

Actors formally went on strike at midnight on Thursday after negotiations to reach a new deal with production studios ended without an agreement.

The union’s demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

Popular series set to return to television this year will now face lengthy delays. And, if strikes continue, major films would be postponed too.

The strike will also prevent actors from promoting some of the year’s biggest releases, at the peak of the movie industry’s summer blockbuster season.

In London, where Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer premiered on Thursday evening, Cillian Murphy walked out alongside his co-stars. 

So, today we want to know… Do you support the Hollywood actors’ strike?


Poll Results:

Yes (859)
I'm not sure / no opinion (242)
No (199)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     