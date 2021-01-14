Poll: Do you think RTÉ should stop playing the Angelus?

THE ANGELUS IS a one-minute Catholic reflection that is aired daily on RTÉ Radio at 12 noon and 6pm, and on RTÉ One at 6pm, since the inception of the public service broadcaster.

After the publishing of the Mother and Baby Home Commission report on Tuesday, people have begun arguing that RTÉ should stop playing the Angelus twice a day.

But some people have said that the Angelus has become a more secular moment of reflection; RTÉ haven’t used religious imagery for their televised airings of the Angelus for over 10 years.

So we’re asking you: Do you think we should stop playing the Angelus?

