#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think RTÉ should stop playing the Angelus?

The Angelus is a Catholic reflection aired twice a day on RTÉ.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 8:54 AM
9 minutes ago 2,675 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5324539
The interior of St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
The interior of St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin.
The interior of St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE ANGELUS IS a one-minute Catholic reflection that is aired daily on RTÉ Radio at 12 noon and 6pm, and on RTÉ One at 6pm, since the inception of the public service broadcaster.

After the publishing of the Mother and Baby Home Commission report on Tuesday, people have begun arguing that RTÉ should stop playing the Angelus twice a day.

But some people have said that the Angelus has become a more secular moment of reflection; RTÉ haven’t used religious imagery for their televised airings of the Angelus for over 10 years.

So we’re asking you: Do you think we should stop playing the Angelus?


Poll Results:

Yes (94)
No (81)
I don't know (6)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie