Poll: Do you think Ireland can beat the All Blacks?
Ireland are favourites to win, but only by a small margin.
7.5k
17
54 minutes ago

THOUSANDS OF RUGBY fans are flying to France to see Ireland take on New Zealand in Paris tomorrow.

Ireland have laughed off a bizarre suggestion that they were spying on All Blacks training ahead of the quarter-final at Stade de France.

As Irish fans flock to the French capital, they know their team are favourites to win, but only by a small margin.

So we’re asking, do you think Ireland will beat the All Blacks?


Poll Results:

Yes (760)
Not sure (145)
No (136)



Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
17
