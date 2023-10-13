Poll: Do you think Ireland can beat the All Blacks?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THOUSANDS OF RUGBY fans are flying to France to see Ireland take on New Zealand in Paris tomorrow.
Ireland have laughed off a bizarre suggestion that they were spying on All Blacks training ahead of the quarter-final at Stade de France.
As Irish fans flock to the French capital, they know their team are favourites to win, but only by a small margin.
So we’re asking, do you think Ireland will beat the All Blacks?
